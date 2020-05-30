I am writing today to urge the town councils of Richmond, Hopkinton and Charlestown to communicate with the Chariho school committee, to please put the Chariho school budget to a vote. Richmond and Charlestown have managed to come up with ideas to put their town budgets to a vote during this difficult time of pandemic. I respectfully request that all three towns do the same for the school budget.
It is imperative that the voters have their say and that the school system have a workable budget. The one put forth after many hours of effort on the part of the School Committee, town council members and interested public needs to be passed as soon as possible. If not addressed, Chariho will begin to operate on last year’s budget, which will lead to draconian cuts. The notion that 40 teachers are possibly not going to be hired for next year without any input from the voters is shameful. We have been able to lead the way in distance learning because we chose to pass budgets that invested in the technology to make it nearly seamless years ago. It is that kind of proactive, forward thinking that makes Chariho a leading school system and part of why our towns are desirable to live in. Let’s not let this pandemic put off the vote and throw a wrench into our school system. It’s a good one, let’s keep it that way! It will be inexcusable to not have this public budget vote.
Sheila Grover
Richmond
