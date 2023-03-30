It’s important to look at the facts when considering an issue of public policy such as the school budget. Social Security this year will increase 8.7% (according to their website). That’s an average increase of $1,680 per individual. The average wage increases this year will be 4-5% (according to Forbes). For someone making the average $56,420 per year, that’s an increase of $2,538. The average 401k performance has been between 5% and 8%. On a $500,000 portfolio, the middle return (6.5%) would yield $32,500, or $6,500 per every $100,000.
The school increase is anywhere from 1% to 2% per town. This percentage is applied to the tax dollar amount you pay every year, not to the value of your home. If you pay $6,000 a year in property taxes, this means your tax bill next year for the school will increase between $60-$120.
Judge for yourself based on this comparison, but it seems like a reasonable increase. As Chariho School Committee member Tyler Champlin stated once the final number was set, this was a budget he could support. A majority of the School Committee in a 9-1 vote approved the budget. Some of these members have been vocal about fiscal responsibility, and they voted for it. It is fair now for voters to assume this increase is appropriate.
The “Forgotten Taxpayers” argue that spending is out of control, fixed costs are too high (even though the teacher contract isn’t a fixed cost), performance is down, and the percentage of the budget compared to other local expenditures is excessive. All these arguments are dubious when you look at the evidence. When confronted about our comparison to other regional districts (we are the third most expensive out of the four) they go mute. When asked what specifically is so expensive or what line items should be cut they respond with, “That’s not my job to figure out.”
One individual, who wrote a letter to the editor from this organization, said that he has never voted yes for a school budget increase in 30 years. Does that sound like a statement from someone with an agenda or a thoughtful approach to public education?
Finally, it is important to remember that voting “no” will not change state-mandated curriculum or programs. This means that a level-funded budget will have to provide for those programs, other required increase, and take money way from programs which are discretionary. That could have negative consequences for the students and their education.
Having laid out the facts before you, the question now before the voters is “Is this budget increase in our best interests?” The answer is yes in my opinion. At least you have facts before you to make an informed decision.
Jeff Noble
Richmond
