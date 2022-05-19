What started as a protest based on false reports that critical race theory was being taught in the Chariho Regional School System; that pornography and sex education were being taught in the elementary schools; that the curriculum contained race-based instructions; that Christian values were being destroyed by yoga classes; that parents need to fear “social-emotional learning”; and that the parents are not allowed to talk to the School Committee resulted in taxpayers voting down two school budget submissions and forcing the schools to operate on last year’s budget.
None of the above claims were true, just lies and misinformation passed on by social media addicts. No one has yet shown any proof of these outrageous claims. As a matter of fact, social-emotional learning is jargon for learning how to make decisions, think critically, employ conflict resolution, practice emotion management and build teamwork. Just as CRT was used as a tactic to scare white people into supporting an assault on the teaching of race-based history and/or literature in the public schools, so too is social-emotional learning, which is necessary for academic success, employability, self-esteem, relationships, and civic and community engagement, being used to scare parents into thinking the schools will “weaken” their children somehow.
So the budget was cut to the previous year’s level. In the face of mounting oil and gas prices due to industry gouging, several multiyear contracts that cannot be ignored, and several program positions that cannot be filled, the school system was forced to cut supplies and put off needed capital improvements to fast-aging elementary school buildings. Even the Elementary Support Personnel members have to wait another year or two before they get a well-deserved living adjustment — if they wait around that long. It won’t be long before the teachers whose pay has not budged when per-pupil spending doubled over the last 25 years see the writing on the wall and look to other school systems for gainful employment.
It wasn’t the cost to the taxpayer that defeated the budget. It was the lies and misinformation perpetrated through social media. How could anyone risk the educational well-being of their children over a 0.25% increase or even a 1.96% increase? The impact on the individual taxpayer was miniscule. These very same people who pat themselves on the back for defeating a reasonable budget have no clue about what the impact of their actions will have on our children’s social, emotional and academic well-being. These people care even less about the high-quality public education built by years of hard work by the people of the Chariho School System. They did not come to the meetings to adjust the budget, to surgically cut the budget, or to offer substantive advice on what cuts will make them satisfied. “Use a sharp pencil” and “every budget has some areas that can be cut” were the non-helpful remarks made by ideologues in our towns.
Education is about preparing youth to become responsible citizens and equipping them to live as productive adults. Have we forgotten the true meaning of education? Have we forgotten what learning is all about? Learning should not be constrained by politics or religion but remain open to the vast world of ideas and discourse. By rejecting a valid budget, the voters fell for scare tactics and manipulation.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.