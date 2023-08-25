In response to Louise Dinsmore’s letter, “Hypocrisy on full display at Chariho SC meeting” (Aug. 17), the Chariho Act states the positions of chair and vice chair are to be selected in “an order of rotation”; every two years these positions are rotated by town. As the vice chair was to be a Richmond member, the committee had to wait until it was determined by the court who would hold the fourth seat. The Chariho Act does not state that the highest vote-getter should be elected. Chair Giusti was absent and with no Vice Chair, I (as district clerk) opened the Aug. 8 meeting. One of the first items was election of vice chair. Larry Phelps nominated Patricia Pouliot. His motion was seconded and seeing no hands from any members, I called for the vote, which was defeated. Craig Louzon nominated Karen Reynolds, seconded by Donna Chambers, who provided her reason for nominating Karen. I called for the vote and Karen was elected.
Louise’s letter included comments about the annual report in which the DRAFT copy had Karen’s photo above “Vice Chair.” Louise stated she was told this was “a simple proofreading mistake”; her response — “really?” I made the mistake, and yes, it was a proofreading error. The annual report, required by the Every Student Succeeds Act, is a 52-page document that highlights Chariho’s accomplishments (it can be found on the district website). My co-worker, who just had major surgery, and I worked many hours on this (my thanks to her for all she did). When the School Committee page was formatted, Karen was the only Richmond representative who expressed an interest in the position and the only member who questioned the responsibilities. Believing that a vice chair would be seated prior to Aug. 8, I left this page to work on the other 51 pages. While working on this report, I was also working on three APRA requests; the School Committee agenda and the School Committee packet (all very time-consuming). I did not have time to proofread the report before putting it in the packet. The corrected copy was sent to Committee members the day before the meeting and posted online. As for Louise’s assumption that we already knew who the vice chair would be, that cannot be further from the truth. I have no bias as to who should be elected vice chair, as I know both Pat and Karen to be very honest, committed School Committee members.
I would be remiss in closing if I did not mention that Louise spoke very highly of the work done on the annual report at this meeting and never mentioned the error. I thanked Louise for her very kind words and never gave it a thought that she would turn my mistake around and use it as a political weapon. Yes Louise, I am human and I do make mistakes but there is one thing I am proud of — I have no problem admitting when I make a mistake.
Donna Sieczkiewicz
Westerly
