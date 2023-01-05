I am composing this on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. I visited with Mike Geary earlier today, our Hopkinton Town Council president, who informed me he will be attending the West Greenwich Town Council meeting on Jan. 4, to which Sen. Gordon Rogers, R-Foster, will speak. It will be on new legislation dealing with low and moderate housing. I ask my constituents to be alert to any changes dealing with changing laws that may have an especially important impact. I will not be attending this meeting. However, I will likely view it at a later date, at least the part dealing with this subject.
I will touch further on three things in this letter. Kristen Chambers, Catherine Giusti and the Chariho situation.
Kristen Chambers is a member of the Richmond Democratic Town Committee. She is entitled to her views. However, she is not a disinterested person without an agenda or philosophy. Neither am I. I want to point out that Larry Phelps is relatively new to officeholding, although he was elected Hopkinton town sergeant previously. He is a grandfather to a grandson in the Chariho School District. In politics, smart politicians try to understand the public. In 2022 Chariho voters in Hopkinton and Richmond made their displeasure known concerning the Chariho School District. The real question is how will the Chariho School District respond to the public and new School Committee and new town leaders, as well as those of us who have been involved for a while. At a minimum, the local school district laid the groundwork for public dissatisfaction.
Communication, and leadership, as well as trust, is an important element in our towns. That needs to be worked on by the Chariho School Committee.
I do plan to attend the upcoming Chariho Omnibus Meeting, at which only the budget will be discussed. As a note to Catherine Giusti, our new School Committee chairperson, her committee colleagues, and school district staff, I will note at least a few things I will bring up to the upcoming meeting discussion:
1. An outside management study, how detailed it would be would depend on the budget amount; 2. The non-recurring items in the present 2022-23 school budget and the previous 2021-22 budget; 3. Maintenance of all school buildings is a budget-related item, and 4. How many line items occurred in the present budget and the previous 2021-22 budget were moved around and transferred among them? Remember because of the “maintenance of effort” rule you must give the school district the same amount as the previous year, minus a decrease in student enrollment and non-recurring expenses. Possibly other categories in those requirements. I may also have other questions.
In closing, Catherine Giusti has indicated she is interested in meeting with the town council members in a separate meeting other than the Omnibus meeting to discuss other matters. One issue I am interested in is state legislation that can impact education policy, the school district, and individual towns. I ask Hopkinton citizens to “keep in touch” at 401-525-4131, scottbillhirst@gmail.com, and, for town business only please, scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.