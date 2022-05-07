The 2022 theme for International Migratory Bird Day is the impact of light pollution on migratory birds.
International Migratory Bird Day is an effort to raise awareness on conserving migratory birds and their habitats throughout the Western Hemisphere. This program involves collaborative conservation and environmental education in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.
Light pollution refers to artificial light that alters the natural patterns of light and dark in ecosystems. More than 99% of North America’s population live under a “lit sky.” The increasing use of lighting has modified the natural environment dramatically and impacts wild animals, including many species of migratory birds.
Light pollution attracts and disorients nocturnally migrating birds. Unnatural light-induced behaviors can mean they end up depleting their energy reserves and puts them at risk of exhaustion, predation and lethal collision. Artificial light can impact the timing and routes of migration in ways that decrease birds’ chances of surviving migration.
Charlestown has an outdoor lighting ordinance for commercial applications, but homeowners can voluntarily avoid lighting the night sky. To avoid lighting the night sky, outdoor lights need to be fully shielded and pointing downward. Lights should only be on when needed; light just the areas that need it, and be no brighter than necessary. Choose lighting with warm colors of 3000 Kelvin or less to avoid “blue light” emissions, which can be harmful to both wildlife and humans. The International Dark Sky Association has examples of fully shielded light fixtures that minimize skyglow, glare and light trespass at their website.
Charlestown is part of the Atlantic Flyway, one of the main routes for both the north and south bird migrations. Our town is the darkest area along the coast between New York and Boston, and it is also home to the Ninigret National Wildlife Refuge, which was established to protect migratory birds. The numbers of birds migrating through Charlestown is significant. The bird-banding station at the Ninigret National Wildlife Refuge has the highest counts of any banding station in New England, with a very high proportion of young birds making their first migration. Not only are the total numbers significant, over 30 of the species banded on the refuge are species of high conservation concern in the United States.
Ninigret National Wildlife Refuge and the town of Charlestown have both worked to protect migratory birds and the night sky, but we can all help in this effort by shielding our outdoor lights, using motion detectors or turning lights off when not needed. May 14 is a day to celebrate these international travelers, but their protection requires a year-round effort.
More information can be found at www.migratorybirdday.org and www.darksky.org/our-work/lighting/lighting-for-citizens/lighting-basics/.
Ruth Platner
Charlestown
The writer is the current chairwoman of the Charlestown Planning Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.