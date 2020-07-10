Thank you to everyone who gave up part of a beautiful day to visit us at the Charlestown Mini Super on July 2 or 6 and signed 11 different nomination papers for the candidates the Charlestown Citizens Alliance is supporting in the November election.
Thank you especially to the Mini Super for generously allowing us to set up our nomination papers in front of the store!
We collected over 1,173 total signatures for the 11 candidates! We surpassed the requirement of a total of 550 (50 for each of the 11 candidates) signatures for all our candidates to qualify for the November election ballot. Some signatures will get disqualified (usually for legibility), but each of our candidates got over 100 valid signatures in our four hours of gathering signatures.
Your time this past week was well-spent. This is an accomplished and qualified slate of candidates and we are honored to endorse them.
They are:
Town Council: Sheila Andrew, Cody Clarkin, Susan Cooper, Bonnie Van Slyke and David Wilkinson.
Planning Commission: Gordon Foer, Walter (Peter) Mahony, Ruth Platner and Frances Topping.
Chariho School Committee: Gail (Linda) McAllister.
Town Moderator: Ron Areglado
You’ll hear more about these candidates in the coming weeks, but for now, we just want to say thank you!
Leo Mainelli
Charlestown
The writer is president of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.