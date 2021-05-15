For approximately the last seven years I have observed and participated in Charlestown politics. Never have I seen such a continual attempt at character assassination as is being conducted by the CCA against Deb Carney since she was elected to the Town Council in 2018.
I started out observing by attending Town Council meetings. Several times at these meetings I observed Deb speaking in opposition to a proposal. At that time I didn’t know the town political battle lines, but I thought she was well-informed, organized, and articulate in presenting her opinions. I was impressed with her skills without knowing the issues.
A few years later when I was elected to the Town Council under the sponsorship of the CCA, I kept hearing words to the effect of “Don’t trust Carney.” I asked why she was a political danger. No one could give me specific examples other than she had opposing views, which to me is not a fault. I believe in the British political concept that opponents are only the “loyal opposition”; they are not an enemy to be destroyed. The only conclusion I could reach was the CCA was afraid of the intelligence, experience and competence Deb brings to the political arena. Since those are admirable skills that are difficult to criticize, the CCA attacks her character instead.
The CCA wants us to believe Charlestown is a smoothly running town under their benevolent guidance, even though there are currently at least 12 court cases against the town. The CCA doesn’t tolerate any type of dissent even from within its ranks, as I found out. The CCA’s standard for holding office appears to be if you don’t agree with the CCA you are unfit to hold office; this self-serving criteria would mean by the CCA’s standards Deb Carney is not competent to hold office, since she has different views. I disagree with this warped philosophy; the town needs more Deb Carneys using her skills to bring back a political balance to Charlestown’s politics, not the puppets the CCA is producing.
Steven J. Williams
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.