You can tell we are getting into an election cycle because the members and supporters of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance (CCA) are flooding The Westerly Sun with letters extolling how wonderfully they have managed the Town of Charlestown over the last few years. They obviously hope that the voters of Charlestown forget or ignore how unresponsive and even irresponsible the CCA town leadership has been. They hope the voters of Charlestown will forget about their $7,000 Ninigret bike path that blossomed into nearly $300,000. Or how they attempted to slip into the budget a $3 million-plus plan for an unneeded building (senior center?; community center?) in Ninigret Park. Fortunately the $3 million plan was stopped by the people of Charlestown through the efforts of Charlestown Residents United (CRU), but especially through the efforts of the one voice speaking for Charlestown residents on the Town Council: Deb Carney. Deb proposed such initiatives as the annual townwide cleanup campaign and the return of some of the budget surplus as a tax reduction.
Speaking of the budget surplus, Leo Mainelli, the CCA president, in his March 5 letter to The Sun, repeats the misleading talking points about the surplus and Charlestown’s tax rate that we hear repeatedly from CCA. First, he suggests that the use of the descriptor “unassigned” to the surplus is “irresponsible.” He suggests that the funds might be needed at some future time in the event of some natural or other event. If that were its intent, then why has CCA not identified that use for the funds in their annual budgets so it can be presented and discussed by the citizens of Charlestown? It actually constitutes what is also known as a “slush fund”; that is a pot of money that a controlling body can use at its whim without accountability to those who supplied the money.
Which leads to the next distortion by the CCA as repeated in Mr. Mainelli’s letter. They tout the low tax rate in Charlestown as evidence of their fiscal prowess. Charlestown’s tax rate is indeed among the lowest in Rhode Island. But we also have fewer town services than most municipalities in Rhode Island. Our fire protection is paid for by a separate tax. None of us has town water, or town sewer, or town trash pickup, for example. Beyond that, the fact that we have an excessively large surplus that continues to grow despite the reduction in the tax rate that was spearheaded by Deb Carney is clear evidence that the tax rate is still unnecessarily higher than it needs to be. Yet the CCA continues to block development of our greatest resource, Ninigret Park. If the CCA has meaningful plans to use the taxpayers’ money, let them present that to the town in an open and transparent way. If not, then Charlestown should accept that our tax rate is still too high and plan to reduce it further.
Kenneth Robbins
Charlestown
The writer is the treasurer of Charlestown Residents United.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.