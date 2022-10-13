Is it me, or are things getting incredibly desperate for the CCA when they start to cry about similar information being posted on their opponent’s website? The Charlestown Citizens Alliance has been aggregating information from emails and other websites for years and never gave credit until they cried foul just recently. Now, if you look, all their articles have some sort of attribution. If you looked a month ago, none of them did. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if they allowed a computer expert to audit their website to show when those changes were made? Take a look at their server and prove exactly the timestamp for when those attributions were added?
Oh wait, this is the same group that voted down a forensic audit of the town’s finances when they were caught misallocating $3 million, and the same person crying foul about plagiarism wrote in this very publication that it was like moving a car from your driveway to your garage. However, since then, the auditors that once served the town have now quit. Makes you wonder about the truthfulness of the person making any claims, doesn’t it?
The time has come to vote for transparency and accountability, vote out the CCA, and sweep in candidates not just wanting to hold onto power, but to listen to constituents’ concerns. Vote for the Charlestown Residents United slate, a group of working-class people who share voters’ concerns and will meet and talk to them anytime, anywhere.
Thom Cahir
Charlestown
