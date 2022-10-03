Recent comments at political party websites this election season have described the Charlestown Citizens Alliance as a special interest organization and stated that this is somehow a despicable thing. The commentators don’t define what the alliance’s interests are except to say that they are against them.
The only “interest” that the alliance has is to protect Charlestown’s natural resources and low tax rate, to promote honest and transparent government, and to prevent unregulated development. Charlestown is indeed a very special place and it deserves our special interest.
Independent Charlestown Town Council candidates Susan Cooper, Peter Gardner, Ann Owen, Joshua Vallee, and David Wilkinson and Planning Commission candidates Walter Mahony, Carol Mossa, and Lisa St Godard share this same interest in Charlestown.
Any voter who has a “special” interest in the protection of our beautiful town should mark their Nov. 8 ballots with these names.
To learn more about these independent candidates or Charlestown Citizens Alliance, visit our website at charlestowncitizens.org and/or like us on Facebook at facebook.com/CharlestownCitizens.
Cliff Vanover
Charlestown
The writer is a member of the Charlestown Zoning Board of Review and a Steering Committee member of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.