In mid-November, the Charlestown Citizens Alliance kicked off a campaign seeking donations to ease the burden on neighbors experiencing food insecurity in their daily lives. Coupled with the hardships imposed by the COVID pandemic, food shortages were the principal obstacles for our less fortunate neighbors.
With the cooperation of the Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need (RICAN), we were able to raise almost $5,000 before Christmas. We thought that the campaign was a success at that point; but we were in for a bigger surprise. As of mid-January, donations have reached almost $10,000 from nearly 50 individual donors. An anonymous donor working directly with RICAN pledged to match the donations. Because we are not aware of the stipulations for the matching funds we do not know the level of impact our campaign has had in the community. We do think that the campaign was a success and look forward to sponsoring future campaigns.
We thank all the donors who participated in our campaign. You have demonstrated that good deeds are abundant in Charlestown. People care about their neighbors. This is an indication of how great a place like Charlestown can be.
Sheila Andrew, Charlestown
Leo Mainelli, Charlestown
Mainelli is the president of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.