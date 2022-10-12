As a former member of the Charlestown Town Council, elected in 2008, I was repeatedly held up to public ridicule and sometimes called a liar in public at a Town Council meeting. That was done by members of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance and its supporters when I challenged the state’s mandated installation of the expensive wastewater denitrification systems that homeowners with property or houses located in the “Critical Resource Area” of town (along the shore) were forced to install because other scientific evidence showed that they wouldn’t work. The cost of these systems ranged between $25,000 and $40,000, depending on size.
Now, fast-forward to 2020-21, and we learn that the CCA have suddenly gone deaf, dumb and blind! That’s because we have learned that the Rhode Island Department of Environental Management is quietly working with the town, installing two new “free” redesigned systems on private property in the Ocean Ridge area of town. Upon information and belief the reason that the RIDEM is installing the new systems is because the denitrification systems that many Charlestown taxpayers were forced to pay $$25,000 to $40,000 for are not doing what they are designed to do! So, on Nov. 8, the voters of Charlestown should remember who told them the truth, because it sure wasn’t the Charlestown Citizens Alliance!
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
The writer is a candidate for Charlestown Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.