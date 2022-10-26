The political animosity and rivalry that has existed between the Charlestown Citizens Alliance and its political opponents can clearly be seen in its hateful political campaign this year. A principal target of its venom is me, former town councilor Jim Mageau (2006-08).
Everyone may remember that I had a knock-down, drag-out brawl with some of the CCA’s more civil members (LOL) to the point where I was arrested and taken to court. Now, the CCA has a video up on its website showing my fighting spirit and saying to hell with the CCA. What it isn’t showing is the several court decisions, including a Rhode Island Supreme Court decision, which upheld a not guilty verdict of a lower court. The one thing that is certain is that once you see past its braggadocio you realize that these people are neophytes. I really enjoyed watching my attorneys kick them around the court room. After a “hung jury” in a case, one of the most flattering statements I overheard a CCA member bitterly say is, this man is impervious to everything!
Of course, that is not true, so it is comforting to remember what Rudyard Kipland said: “The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. To be your own man is hard business. If you try it you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself!”
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
The writer is running for a seat on the Charlestown Town Council.
