So the Charlestown Citizens Alliance giveaway seems to be happening yet again. The CCA, led by Ruth Platner, has decided to expand Charlestown’s open spaces regardless of the cost. Once again, Ms. Platner decided that Charlestown needs more open space, solicited a land purchase from a CCA supporter who owns land, ignored the town assessment for the land, developed a fictious or hypothetical basis for a new assessment (or more than one if the first reassessment is still too low) that always is a much higher assessment than the town assessment, and then enlisted the other CCA members who control the Planning Committee and the Town Council to support the purchase.
Once again it falls to groups like Charlestown Residents United to alert the citizens and taxpayers of Charlestown to the potential steal and to exert pressure on the council to kill the sale. One can only hope that is the outcome with the Tucker Estate proposal being presented at tonight’s Town Council meeting. As a reminder, Tucker Estates has been assessed at $333,600. The CCA and Ms. Platner are proposing that the property be purchased by the Town for $900,000 (town and state money), nearly three times higher. This is all occurring while the Oyster Drive proposal (a $426,000 giveaway for an unbuildable 4-acre lot assessed at $75,000) is still open before the council.
It is time to stop Ruth Platner and CCA from giving away our tax dollars for more open-space land that is removed from the town tax rolls at an exorbitant cost to taxpayers. Come November 2022 it is also time to break the CCA stranglehold on all town decisions.
Kenneth M. Robbins
Charlestown
