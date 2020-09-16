As chairman of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance, I agree that stealing or moving political signs is wrong and should not be condoned.
We have had signs stolen and tossed onto neighboring properties, but they were recovered after a short search. We too have had signs removed by DOT because they were not placed on private property, but on public roads’ right-of-way. I believe that is what happened to the Charlestown Residents United signs also. They were not stolen but confiscated, for which both parties were at fault.
At one site on Route 2, DOT confiscated our signs and the next day CRU signs appeared in the exact spot spread out so that there was no room to put our signs back without partially obstructing one of their signs. Why our signs were confiscated and theirs were not is a question for DOT. Some of the CRU signs were not compliant with the size restrictions in the town’s ordinance and had to be removed by CRU themselves.
The sign ordinance is clear. CCA has not touched any of the CRU signs, has attempted to place our signs on private property, and has received permission from each property owner, and has complied with the sign size restrictions.
Mr. Quillen’s implications in his letter to the editor last week are unwarranted.
Leo Mainelli
Charlestown
