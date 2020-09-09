Over the past few years, the political bloc referred to as Charlestown Citizens United has made it their mission tocriticize and denigrate people who serve the Charlestown community. They have attempted to smear public servants and town officials, but mostly they try to cast aspersions against the public servants supported by the Charlestown Citizens Alliance.
From its inception, CCA has committed itself to promoting and implementing a sober, thoughtful set of policies for this town. The last 10 years have been the most productive and peaceful years this town has experienced in a long time. CCA has provided good government during the past decade. To provide good government, you must be a good neighbor. To be a good neighbor is to reach out and help your neighbors whenever you can.
An example of how this works is illustrated by CCA’s resistance to a Federal Railroad Administration plan that would have threatened residents’ homes, farms, historical sites, and open spaces. CCA-supported officials coordinated with regional groups, generated local support, and demonstrated their opposition to the plan at the State House. CCA spearheaded a resistance so impactful that the railroad administration withdrew its plans for relocating a portion of their high-speed rail system in South County.
If you have the time to review the list of people who signed petitions or wrote letters to the Federal Railroad Administration, you will find that there are CCA supporters’ names sprinkled liberally through the records, but not one (NOT ONE) member of CRU took the time to watch their neighbor’s back. NOT ONE! Check the list of CRU candidates against the record, NOT ONE! It’s comforting to know that CCA-supported officials will go to bat for their neighbors.
To view the record go to https://www.fra.dot.gov/necfuture/pdfs/rod/appendix_a2.pdf.
Remember that when you cast your ballot.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.