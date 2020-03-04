Just because the word “unassigned” is attached to the words “fund balance” does not mean that the unassigned portion of the fund balance is not needed. To say that there is $9.1 million sitting out there for the taking is highly irresponsible, or possibly some people do not understand it.
Further, to say residents are “overtaxed” as a policy is absolutely incorrect.
One can live life on the edge, live day-to-day, and ignore that one’s roof needs to be replaced in four years or that one’s car will not run forever. Municipalities are not afforded the luxury of living in the moment. Taxes would need to be increased dramatically when living in the moment comes face-to-face with reality. Part of that reality is that all cities and towns in Rhode Island are constrained by state law as to how much they can increase the amount of taxes collected in a year. But, more importantly, no one benefits when residents are faced with a large tax bill when reality bites. It’s actually cruel to plan or allow that to happen.
To Ms.Frank’s other point in her letter to the editor, when voters clearly said that they did not want anything built in Ninigret Park, the council listened, and it acted. The Town Council unanimously agreed that it was possible to return some of the unexpected surplus to voters. Councilman David Wilkinson asked the town’s treasurer to analyze the impact of various scenarios on the future financial health of the town. The entire Town Council then determined an amount that was prudent, an amount that was clearly the preference of the four CCA-endorsed council members, who are a majority of the council.
Furthermore, a healthy surplus was recommended by our auditor because of the Charlestown seaside location and risk to other areas of town should a major weather event occur. Also, several people I spoke with in neighboring towns were envious of our financial status — low tax rate, good bond rating and tax stability.
The surplus in 2019 was an unexpected, one-time occurrence. Such good fortune will not be repeated year after year. Now is the time for good planning and for using the surplus wisely for the benefit of all the residents of the town.
Good governance is a hallmark of those endorsed by CCA, Charlestown Citizens Alliance, and those members consider and act in the best interests of all the residents of the town.
Leo Mainelli
Charlestown
The writer is the president of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance.
