The disrespect that the Charlestown Citizens Alliance and its supporters have for the residents of Charlestown is clearly seen in Mr. Roy E. Jacobsen’s letter to the editor (“Charlestown should be worried about water”, May 26). It’s obvious that the CCA is once again fearmongering about the availability of fresh drinking water in an attempt to frighten the people into accepting its overreaching “open space” land-grab policies.
It’s for certain that its leadership didn’t think that way in June 2014. It is instructive to recall that the then-Town Council held a meeting at the Charlestown Police Station on June 14, 2014, when President Tom Gentz and Councilors George Tremblay and Dan Slattery subjected Mr. Ken Brooks, general manager of the Rhode Island Water Resource Board, to a scurrilous, embarrassing cross-examination of why the state intended to buy several acres of property in the Cross’ Mills section of town to hold in reserve for fresh water drinking wells. Notwithstanding the fact that Mr. Burk attempted to explain that the Rhode Island Water Resource Board had completed many other groundwater tests on other sites in town and determined that the site it intended to buy proved to be the best site, Gentz and the others continued with their bullying attacks. A person in attendance finally spoke up and told Mr. Gentz that he should be more respectful because the state was the sovereign power and it didn’t need any permission from the town to buy land.
It soon became clear that the CCA wasn’t concerned about reserving land for freshwater drinking wells, it was incensed over who the property was being purchased from and for how much. The state bought the land over the objections of the CCA. Cliff Vanover, husband of then-Town Planner Ruth Platner, even objected to the state buying the land at the closing. Thanks to the state’s Water Resource Board, the town now has adequate land to drill for fresh drinking water wells and the CCA’s hypocrisy has come back to haunt them!
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
