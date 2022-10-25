The Charlestown Citizens Alliance-endorsed candidates represent all of Charlestown, not just the interests of those in a few particular areas. Each of these candidates represents all of the town, but they also live all over our town. Their homes are dispersed from the northeast to the northwest border with Richmond, to the western border with Westerly, to the southeast border with South Kingstown, from the Pawcatuck River to the coastal ponds, from Buckeye Brook Road to Old Post Road, from Sawmill Pond to Watchaug Pond, from North to South and East to West.
Council candidates Susan Cooper, Peter Gardner, Ann Owen, Joshua Vallee, and David Wilkinson have diverse backgrounds and interests and they strive to engage all the citizens of Charlestown in the life of our town. Planning Commission candidates Walter Mahony, Carol Mossa, and Lisa St. Godard work to protect all of our natural and historic resources from our beautiful ocean beaches to the Wild and Scenic Pawcatuck River. School Committee candidates Donna Chambers, Craig Louzon, and Linda Lyall have worked to bring excellent education and opportunity to all of our children, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Charlestown Citizens Alliance-endorsed candidates represent the whole town, from border to border and everywhere in between.
Cliff Vanover
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.