I would like to share my thoughts with everyone about Caswell Cooke and why I feel he should be elected to the Westerly Town Council .
Since I have known Caswell he has been heavily involved with many events here in town. The Misquamicut Beach Spring and Fall festivals, the Misquamicut Beach drive-in, the Misquamicut Business Association, the clean-up down at the beach and one of my personal favorites, his work as a DJ. He is a member of Christ Church and is involved with many of the church activities. He is a family man and a true gentleman. He has nothing but the town’s best interests at heart when it come to issues on financial and educational challenges.
He has proven countless times he is the right person for the job, and that’s why he is getting my vote come Election Day.
Neil Trewhella
Westerly
