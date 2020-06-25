On June 1, 2020, Charlestown voters approved the town municipal budget. However, under state law governing Chariho, the citizens of Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton must approve the Chariho School District Budget under a separate town referendum. We encourage all Charlestown voters to participate by voting on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Voting will take place at the Charlestown Elementary School, Route 112, on June 30 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Donna Chambers
Linda Lyall
Linda McAllister
Craig Louzon
The writers are representatives on the Chariho School Committee from Charlestown.
