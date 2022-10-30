The Westerly School Committee will soon have three open seats, with six candidates vying for those seats.
As a 10-year member and current chairperson of the School Committee, I respectfully implore you to support both Leslie Dunn and Michael Ober for these positions. They are, undoubtedly, the best candidates for the job.
Leslie Dunn is young, vibrant, intelligent and kind. As a 2010 graduate of Westerly High School and an involved member of our community, she will lead by enthusiastically bringing fresh ideas and a unique perspective to the School Committee. Michael Ober currently serves on the School Committee and has a wealth of knowledge and experience that we must retain. As a current Building Subcommittee member, Mike’s leadership will prove invaluable as we bring our vision for our elementary schools to fruition.
Anyone who has viewed the recent candidates’ forums held at Town Hall has seen that both Leslie and Mike are knowledgeable, professional and respectful individuals. They are invested in the Town of Westerly and its students. They will work to help ensure that each and every child has the tools needed to thrive and succeed.
Please vote for Leslie Dunn and Michael Ober; they’re the candidates to best represent our students’ interests and make our community proud.
Diane Chiaradio Bowdy
Westerly
The writer is chairwoman of the Westerly School Committee.
