I’ve been working in the casino business since 1992. Back then, smoking was accepted almost everywhere. Thirty years later, casino workers are the only people left to deal with the hazards of secondhand smoke.
I never thought that years of exposure to secondhand smoke could cause so much damage to my body. COVID restrictions were a blessing in disguise because smoking wasn’t allowed inside the casinos. Two years later, smoking returned, and now I’m dealing with chronic illnesses because of the constant exposure to the smoke.
There is proven science that second-hand smoke harms the people around it. The government has a duty to protect all citizens. The CDC and the WHO states even brief exposure can cause serious health problems.
Rhode Island’s Public Health and Workplace Safety Act of 2004 eliminated indoor smoking in all state businesses. This law discriminated against casino frontline workers by exempting casinos. SB438/HB5237 will close the smoking loophole left open in that act.
It’s been 19 years that we have been waiting to be considered equals in Rhode Island’s Workplace Safety Act. So why can’t the state afford to protect us? Many casinos have gone smoke-free and are thriving.
I am reaching out to the public for help to ask that they please support Rhode Island casino workers by contacting their district representative and senators to ask that they pass SB438/HB5237. This bill will bring health and dignity back to the casino workers.
Vanessa Baker
Portsmouth
