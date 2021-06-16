I am grateful for Sunday’s Englehart cartoon where a young Black student complains to their teacher, “What else don’t I know?” and yet ….
As a retired person of white appearance and heritage, I stand firmly in the place of that young Black student. I too, am angry to have been startled, again and again, by what I didn’t know. Finally I took on teaching myself about the relentlessly lived experience of my neighbors, my co-workers and their families. I know now that our country, all our citizens, and our economy for that matter, are at a great disadvantage when so many of us are ignorant of our history and unshared experiences.
I’m grateful that the cartoon brought up this topic, but it is time for us to go one step further and realize that ignoring this history is awkward at best, for ALL of us regardless of color and heritage. In addition, this lack of a shared history is perilous for our nation.
Pam McDonald
Pawcatuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.