The April 26 letter to the editor entitled “Electric cars aren’t a silver climate bullet” was very interesting. I would like to contribute some additional thoughts on the subject: Electric cars in Rhode Island, even today, do not have to rely on fossil fuels. I drive a Toyota plug-in hybrid Prius Prime, which provides more than 30 miles of travel on a single charge. I seldom drive further than that. I also obtain my electricity from the Green Power Consumer Alliance, which is available to residents of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. I selected their choice of obtaining all of my electricity from wind power, so almost all of my driving is derived from the power of the wind. I pay only a modest premium above the basic National Grid rate, about what the National Grid rate should be if it included all cost of the damage fossil fuels cause to American land, water, air and public health.
There are vehicles available today that can go hundreds of miles on a charge, and never use fossil fuels. And better technology and more car choices are coming, and prices for solar and wind energy continue to fall rapidly while becoming hugely more productive. A huge windfarm off Martha’s Vinyard will have turbines 1,000 feet high and generate a megawatt of electricity, each.
Although technology is enormously better now, more than 10 years ago I attended a conference at URI attended by experts from government, industry, universities and others on the subject of future renewable energy sources. It was reported that the technology available at that time could use wind energy offshore from the East Coast to produce all of the energy needs (not just electricity) of the United States. Similarly, a solar facility in the Mohave desert in a square 90 miles on each side could also provide all of the energy needed. In addition, it was reported that available geothermal sources in America could do the same thing. Those technologies, combined with a nationwide smart grid to get power to where it is needed, along with developing battery technology, has the potential of powering all of America’s cars without fossil fuels. Recharging our cars at night with wind power, when less electricity is needed for other purposes, would be highly efficient. Our cars would serve as part of the battery component for the American energy system. Electric cars are not a silver climate bullet but, if they use renewable energy, they can play a part if we want to do what we can to avoid making the earth too hot to serve the needs of billions of people.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
