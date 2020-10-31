I voted for Deb Carney for Charlestown Town Council and you should, too.
Recently in The Westerly Sun, our neighbors have said about Deb, “she is the ultimate public servant,” “able to examine all sides of an issue,” a “committed, thoughtful, thorough, unencumbered, independent thinker,” and a “level-headed woman of action.” I couldn’t agree more. While serving on the Chariho School Committee with Deb, I had the honor of witnessing all of those attributes first-hand. It is impressive. Even when our votes differed, I could never dispute Deb’s detailed analysis and commitment to our community.
Regardless of political affiliation, serving alongside Deb made us all better public servants. Every taxpayer in Charlestown has benefited from Deb’s years of service — she’s ensured our families have access to a high-quality education and keeps our taxes low.
Please join me in voting for Deb Carney. She serves us well.
Andrew McQuaide
Charlestown
