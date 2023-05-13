In Tuesday’s Sun, Holly Capalbo (“Why is there no right and wrong anymore?”) decries “... the decision to keep pornographic books in the school library.” I would submit that there’s absolutely nothing in Westerly’s school libraries that comes close to being pornographic in any sense of the word, legal or otherwise. Perhaps there’s some material that Ms. Capalbo would object to, but that does not make it pornography.
These are dangerous times for the freedom to read, with vocal groups threatening public and school librarians nationwide and making baseless, harmful accusations. Comments such as Ms. Capalbo’s just add fuel to the fire.
Joseph Light
Westerly
