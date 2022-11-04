I have to start by saying how encouraged I am with the increased engagement in our political process, and believe this can be a new beginning of civility across every area of discourse. We will disagree of course, but listening to each other will be a great first step.
Having said that, I wholeheartedly support the following local candidates, and hope you will too. I’ve come to know each of them and believe they will bring a fresh start to our town and our state. For School Committee: Leslie Dunn and Michael Ober — a newcomer and a seasoned, experienced incumbent who will serve our students, teachers, and community so well. For Town Council: Edward Morrone, Joy Cordio, Kevin Lowther II, and Mary Scialabba — again a great combination of experience and newcomers.
And for Senate District 38, Victoria Gu. She brings a fact- and data-based approach to the many issues facing us — our climate and environment, great educational opportunities for all of our students in Rhode Island public schools, affordable housing, and of course reproductive rights. Her independent opponent has in fact had strong ties to the Republican Party over the years and has supported a Republican presidential candidate who defunded and shut down half the reproductive clinics in his state.
If you have already voted, good for you! If not, there are many options between now and Nov. 8. Check out the candidates’ websites as well as the recent candidate forums conducted by the League of Women Voters. To see which organizations have endorsed certain candidates, I found vpc.guide.civicengine.com a very helpful link. Please VOTE!
Stephanie Blanchette
Westerly
