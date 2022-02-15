As the “political junkie” I am, and as a Hopkinton resident, I have no personal stake in a Westerly Town Council election.
However, in our local Westerly-Chariho region the health of democracy is not good. Years ago both political parties challenged all Town Council and School Committee seats in Westerly. I think it is counterproductive on the local level to have term limits.Candidate recruitment is not easy, not even in Hopkinon and other local towns. Charlestown in recent times seems to have the most competitive candidate interest. However, as I chair the Republicans in Hopkinton, there clearly is increased interest this year in electoral office. Interest comes in cycles or when a “hot issue” arises.
We in Hopkinton have numerous appointed openings on boards and commissions. I cannot address vacancies on other boards and commissions in communities outside my own. People should consider applying and not be concerned about perception of their lack of qualifications.
They should be committed to the position they aspire to, consider the time required, and be able to work with people. The two most important appointments at this time that are Town Council-related in Hopkinton are a vacancy on the Board of Canvassers,which I will be submitting names for as party chair, and the commission to revise the town charter. In this letter at least, I will refrain from commenting on the recent charter commission appointments situation at the last town council meeting.
In closing, I want to mention the late Carl “Rick” Devin, recently deceased, well known in our community. He served on both the Hopkinton Town Council and Chariho School Committee. “Rick” was a well-known artist and part of the artistic community also. This brief mention of him does not cover the man, and what he was to Hopkinton. His death is a loss to our town. Hopkinton residents who wish to can contact me at 401-677-9503 and scottbillhirst@gmail.com. For town business only, my town email is scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
