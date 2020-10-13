Charlestown deserves a government that will protect our quality of life, our low tax rate, and our beautiful environment. To accomplish this, Charlestown Town Council candidates Sheila Andrew, Cody Clarkin, Susan Cooper, Bonnie Van Slyke, and David Wilkinson offer these commitments:
We are committed to keeping our tax rate as one of the lowest in Rhode Island and managing our financial resources effectively. Charlestown’s tax rate is $8.23 per $1,000 of assessed property value. By way of comparison, South Kingstown’s tax rate is $14.45, Hopkinton’s is $18.28 and Richmond’s is $21.88. Our tax rate coupled with a well-managed budget keeps Charlestown one of Rhode Island’s most solvent towns.
We are committed to governing our town in a manner that is open, honest, and responsible; that is civil and respectful; and that strives to represent all citizens of Charlestown.
We are committed to protecting our natural resources. Charlestown features a diversity of coastal and inland resources, including rivers, ponds, wetlands, forest, star-filled skies, and prized beaches that collectively sustain wildlife and provide some of the best recreational opportunities on the East Coast. We recognize the important relationship between our environment, our quality of life, and our economy.
We are committed to expanding access to recreational opportunities. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on our natural resources and made clear their importance to our health and well-being, their support of our tourist economy, and the need to continue to expand open space for increased access to bike paths, pedestrian trails and waterfront.
We are committed to clean groundwater and healthy wetland habitats that protect both our town’s drinking water quality and support wildlife. Developing a more affordable method to reduce nitrates flowing from septic systems, maintaining low-density development, and conserving land are critical in protecting our water resources from contamination and in keeping our community beautiful.
We are committed to supporting economic opportunities if they preserve the landscapes we love, promote a vibrant community, are cost-effective to taxpayers, and are environmentally sustainable over time. We will guard against careless development that would threaten a heavier tax burden or diminished quality of life.
We are committed to preserving local control of our town, engaging the entire community in their government, and resisting threats to community character.
We are committed to supporting the Chariho administration and our School Committee representatives in their efforts to provide students with the safest and highest quality education possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are committed to working as a community as we strive to safeguard our rural, beautiful town. Protecting our environment, economy, and future depends on electing great candidates for local office, and it also depends on each of us, the citizens of Charlestown, working together.
Sheila Andrew, Cody Clarkin,
Susan Cooper, Bonnie Van Slyke
and David Wilkinson
The writers are all candidates for elective office in Charlestown.
