School Committee candidate Lori Wycall has marketed herself to the voting public as a mom who is concerned for our youth and as an advocate for the parents and students of Westerly. Whenever she is asked about her platform, she mentions that she wants all students treated the same and wanting to ensure their safety. However, one does not have to delve too deeply into her previous statements and actions to see that she only cares about safety of students who look and sound like her, and that providing safety for students is really only about placing more SROs in schools. Mrs. Wycall, along with Seth Logan, are the only candidates in Westerly who have signed a pledge given by the organization Parents United RI. This pledge includes the statement, “I pledge to oppose all efforts to teach our K-12 students any divisive race-based or gender-based theory…”.
All of us know what that means: Lori doesn’t care about your kid unless they are straight and cis-gendered. If your child looks different, acts different, or feels different from what she feels is appropriate or morally correct they will not be safe in her schools if she has her way. If one looks at her campaign’s Twitter history, she liked a post on Aug. 15 that said, “Ladies, if your boyfriend has ‘he/him’ in his bio, then you have a girlfriend.” I would love to hear Mrs. Wycall’s perspective on what she “liked” about this post. Does she equate men who make such a small and benign act such as sharing their pronouns with being gay? Or being a woman or effeminate? Does that mean that being gay or a woman is weak or a character flaw? Whatever it means to her, it absolutely shows that being “safe” in her eyes is only possible to you look and act and behave in a manner that meets her narrow, outdated, and ignorant moral standard. She is unfit for Westerly School Committee. Lori Wycall is not here for you and your child unless you meet her gross standards. I pray my children never do.
Felix Martinez III
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.