Richmond residents, if you do not want to waste your money, please vote against the charter amendment that adds permission to have a municipal court. We learned at a recent Town Council meeting that having a municipal court would bring no additional money into the town, and it would add the cost of a municipal judge. In addition, there is no requirement that a municipal court be included in our charter, if it should become useful in the future, to have a municipal court.
There are also a number of items on the ballot concerning the Town Charter. I urge you to vote against most of them. Items 5,7 and 10 all are involved in transferring power from the Town Council to the town manager. Currently the town administrator answers to the Town Council, the elected voice of the people. Approving these amendments would transfer power from the Town Council to an unelected bureaucrat that you cannot vote out of office in two years if dissatisfied. I like our current town administrator, so my concerns are not about a person, but about the eroding of the voice of the people in the town. I urge you to vote against changing from a town administrator to a town manager with added responsibilities (think higher pay), and less power for the people.
Helen Sheehan
Richmond
The writer is a candidate for Richmond Town Council.
