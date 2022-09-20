Last night, I presented comments at the town council meeting regarding Spring Ave ROW.
This morning I awoke to a threatening message in my Facebook account. Town Council candidate, Robert Lombardo wrote: “thank you for showing up at the town council meeting and showing everyone that you have no idea about what you are talking about. And you are lucky I did not get up and make a fool of you. But that was your last free shot.”
This behavior is highly inappropriate for any individual and way out of line for a candidate for Town Council member. While I don’t agree with the actions of town council members on some issues, I have met some of them in the community. I have found them to be nice people. Robert Lombardo, on the other hand is not nice and not respectful of citizens practicing their first amendment rights. He is unfit for public office.
Caroline Contrata
Westerly
