“The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place.” — George Bernard Shaw
Communication is something that I firmly believe in. If elected back to the school committee, I would continue to be an open ear. I firmly believe in responding to every single communication from a parent, and or resident of Westerly. I believe that we need to work toward better open and thorough communication, and by doing so we can improve in every way. As a parent of three children, two current students and one graduate, I put communication to the top of my list. The only way we can grow together is to work together, share ideas, compromise, and collaborate.
As a candidate for Westerly School Committee, I want to hear from you, I want to know what you feel is lacking, what you feel is spot on, and what you see and want for the future of Westerly Public Schools.
My email is tkforscps@gmail.com. If elected, my email will always be available and my phone number published. You will always get a response from me; that is a promise.
Tim Killam
Bradford
The writer is a candidate for Westerly School Committee.
