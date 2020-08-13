Today is Garbage Day. Just getting the trash to the curb is an exercise in utter meaninglessness. First, you have to get the darn plastic bags open. No matter how you plan it, the way you open them doesn’t always work because the opening is on the opposite end and sealed together like glue! You need to Jaws of Life to open them.
If you forget to take out last week’s trash, you have to fit two weeks of leftover pizza, blackened banana peels and bread dusted with mold. And sure enough, when you slip out of the house wearing your Snoopy and Charlie Brown PJs at 72 years old, carrying leaky bags all the way to the curb — must I say more — and, to top it off, the president of your condo association drives by. The meaning of life isn’t derived from those demoralizing moments, — thank God.
Gloria J. Birchell
Westerly
