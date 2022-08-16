I have been following the Westerly School Committee meetings for a couple of years now. I tuned in some months back to see enlarged depictions of pages from a book currently in our high school’s library. These pictures were extremely graphic sex acts that can only be described as pornographic. These images were presented to the School Committee to bring light to what our kids are able to access during school hours. The images were so offensive that several individuals that support these types of books in our schools blocked these images, thereby allowing them to remain. If these images are too offensive for the viewing public to see, what are they doing in our schools?
The School Committee is well aware of these types of books in the school, along with several others on committing suicide, gender identity, critical race theory, etc. We wonder why the incidents of young adults visiting the emergency room with mental health issues has risen exponentially. We’ve lost our moral standard.
It’s not OK to turn a blind eye to this. Parents and grandparents have enough on their plates trying to raise moral, responsible adults.
If you care at all about our children, please tune in to the meetong on Aug. 17 to become informed. Better yet, attend the meeting at the Town Hall to show support for our kids’ futures. This is too important to stay quiet.
Holly Capalbo
Westerly
