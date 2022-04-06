I am a nearly 76-year-old female (born female!) and I cannot get medical care locally because I refuse to wear a mask. I have severe lateral spinal scoliosis, which compresses my lungs so they cannot expand, and although my oxygen levels are good my volume is not, and I also have COPD so I do not breathe well at all, ever.
I have called the Rhode Island Department of Health and was told a doctor could take me as the first or last patient of the day and I should not need a mask then, yet no local doctor will accept that. I have not seen a doctor for nearly two years and did manage to get blood work done but did not see any doctor for the results, so I do not know how well I currently am or if my meds need changing. Also, I have no new prescriptions for my meds and I am on five pills each day. So, I will sit back and die and my estate will sue Rhode Island and/or any doctor who has refused to see me.
I am fully vaccinated and boosted, by the way. I will not spend what time I have left in a mask! You can publish my name because I am old and do not care any longer!
Lea Mitchell
Ashaway
