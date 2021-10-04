Stonington should be able to come up with a Plan B that makes more sense for the Campbell Grain lot. Our intertwined Westerly/Pawcatuck downtown would suffer from this ill-conceived 82-apartment monstrosity purporting to be affordable housing that nobody wants. Once Winn disappears and is no longer willing to provide the $1 million taxpayer cash handout to the property owner, this owner may be willing to sell the property, currently assessed at $121,000, for a more rational price. With all of the attention now drawn to the Campbell Grain lot, a local developer is sure to step in.
In Mystic currently, there is an uproar about short-term rentals. Westerly is booming, has vibrant nightlife, and gorgeous beaches. Why not build a few quality apartments, not 82, specifically designed for high-profit short-term rentals? Vacation renters are certainly the kind of customers who would take advantage of the bars, breweries, restaurants and theaters within walking distance. The morning after, vacationers would be very likely to buy take-out food, grab an ice cream, and eat in the local cafes and window-shop. These short-term renters would walk over to grab those few needed vacation groceries and stop in the pharmacy for some aspirin. Being far from quiet residential neighborhoods, with no one to bother besides the Amtrak trains roaring past, if they party until all hours it will not be a problem.
Low-rise, low-impact development is what is needed. Pawcatuck/Westerly is not a city. It is a small-town gem and we want it to stay that way. A 5-story 82-unit apartment block is frankly not how people want to live. The pandemic taught us the value of private green space around one’s primary dwelling. Pull the partiers away from Downtown Mystic and invite them to the Campbell Grain property where these vacationers can have exuberant fun without disturbing anyone. Stonington, please vote “Yes” on Question 1. I wish Westerly residents could vote “Yes” too! Time for a Plan B.
Heidi Dierssen
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.