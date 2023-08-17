“Where ignorance is bliss,
In response to Jim Angelo’s letter to the editor from Tuesday (“Watch Hill Fire District’s use of taxes is suspect”):
How dare he call the Watch Hill Fire Department a pretend department. He can have an opinion of the district’s financial record, and respectfully he is entitled to it. What he is not entitled to is sullying the reputation of the fire professionals and dedicated volunteers of the WHFD. For over 100 years this organization has provided a vital service and is part of the fabric that makes Westerly a great place to live.
Both my dad and grandfather gave back to the community as members and past chiefs. If you truly believe this is a pretend fire department and disasters cannot happen in a place like Westerly, take a look at Lahaina Jim.
Buck Barber
Westerly
