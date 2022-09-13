To start a letter to the editor with name-calling, (Mimi Karlsson’s Aug. 26 letter “Westerly made right call on Potter Hill Dam”) raised a red flag on the rest of the letter’s content. It seems Ms. Karlsson has little respect for the scientists that work for the government or the nonprofits that spent years studying the dam removal. Her own judgment seems to be the only authority she trusts.
From my reading, an environmental impact study was not required for other nearby dam removal projects and, in any event, only might have been done had the Westerly Town Council voted to advance the project. On the issue of radon, the cost for mitigation is in the range of other common home repairs, according to an online search. Furthermore, well water radon is not as common or as dangerous as soil decay, and the risk is significantly lower. In any event, the project cost included taking care of drinking well problems caused by the dam removal.
In terms of the river itself, best estimates from the project team tell us that the river would still be 100 feet wide near Potter Hill and the water level would not be drastically reduced. The nature of the wetlands along the river might change, but that evolution would only provide greater benefit to the river’s wildlife.
Scientists and others studying the dam removal have made a convincing case that the benefits would be significant, including mitigating flood risk downstream and having a ripple effect well beyond Westerly by improving the health of other waterways, reaching to Long Island Sound.
There might be a need for more information on the project, but for Ms. Karlsson to call out the dedicated people who have worked hard for years on this project as “harebrained” and anyone who agrees with them as “clueless” is an insult to all of us.
Penny Parsekian
Westerly
