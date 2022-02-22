Now is the time for potential candidates to consider running for office in Hopkinton, RI. As a Hopkinton Town Councilor, I have been pleased to find that Hopkinton residents generally choose candidates based upon how they respond to issues important to Hopkinton, rather than based upon one particular political party. In 2020, Democratic, Republican and Independent candidates were elected to the Town Council. Our lively discussions have allowed all viewpoints to be heard and have led to better decisions being made. If anyone would like to talk to me about running a campaign, please do not hesitate to call me at 401-491-9437.
I also call on all of our residents to exercise their right to vote and participate in the election process. Visit the Secretary of State’s website for information on requesting mail-in ballots etc. Remember, candidates who would represent you cannot be elected to office without your vote. We need everyone to vote to make sure your voices are heard.
Sharon Davis
Hopkinton
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.