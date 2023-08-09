Thom Cahir writes in The Westerly Sun that he is guilty (“One letter-writer’s mea culpa ... of sorts,” July 31).
Mr. Cahir is indeed guilty. In sum, Mr. Cahir is guilty of representing claims made by people dissatisfied with a decision of the Charlestown Zoning Board of Review to grant a variance as facts that were accepted by the Rhode Island Superior Court. Mr. Cahir then quoted what he said was a derogatory statement regarding Mr. Vanover’s vote made by the Superior Court judge.
There are two problems for Mr. Cahir. One is that the Superior Court judge did not make the statement seemingly attributed to him. It did not appear anywhere in the decision handed down by the Rhode Island Superior Court. The second is that the Rhode Island Superior Court did not accept as facts the claims presented, rejecting every claim put forward and ruling in favor of the Zoning Board of Review. See my letter to the editor of The Westerly Sun on July 26, entitled “Personal attack on Vanover was dishonest.”
Mr. Cahir unfairly smeared the reputation of a dedicated volunteer, Cliff Vanover, who has served well on the Zoning Board for a number of years and, before that, on the Conservation Commission, where he wrote the grant for and negotiated the purchase of the South Farm Preserve.
Because Mr. Vanover and another Zoning Board member had already been passed over for reappointment by the current Town Council majority, one might question why Mr. Cahir saw it necessary to attack anyone.
No one should be fooled by mud-slinging intended to distract from the poor decisions being made by the current Town Council majority and silence those who do not agree with him.
His mea culpa is as spurious as his original attack. There are no words, other than “Stop!”
Bonnie Van Slyke
Charlestown
