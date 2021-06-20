When a Richmond council member characterizes a mother’s attempt to get information about her child’s education as an “attention-seeking political stunt,” serious questions arise about her intentions and integrity as an elected official. Left out of Ms. (Lauren) Cacciolia’s defamatory and meandering rant (“Critical race theory fight just political ploy,” The Westerly Sun, June 17) that bemoaned “unsubstantiated claims” without acknowledging her own ignorance are the following uncontradicted facts: The South Kingstown School District instructed me to submit all my questions to them as public records requests after they refused to answer my questions via email or phone. Then they scheduled a public meeting to openly discuss filing litigation against me because I did exactly as they instructed. They never called or emailed me to ask if they could answer my questions without the public records requests, even though they offered this help to others. The school even paid a PR firm to publicly smear me. That is certainly not “attention” anyone seeks. After three months of asking, the school still has not provided me the current and complete curriculum.
Also absent from Ms. Cacciola’s bizarre public attack of a mother whom she has never met is the fact that the South Kingstown superintendent is under investigation for violating federal law by leaking confidential student information. Here is a school district evidencing a rather duplicitous relationship with both public and private information, but Ms. Cacciola knows everything about that Nicole Solas, whose name she can’t even spell correctly. Superintendent Savastano admitted she gave private student data to Stacey Bodziony for political purposes and Bodziony is quoted as wanting to “bury” and “distract” from this shameful abuse of government power. Shortly thereafter, the school scheduled a public meeting where they read a defamatory statement against me after paying a PR firm to curate this defamation. Are the dots connecting yet or shall I connect them slowly for you, councilwoman?
The South Kingstown School District publicly bullied and harassed me for doing exactly as they instructed me to do in order to distract from the very serious investigation of the district’s involvement in violating federal law. There was indeed a political stunt and it was manufactured by the South Kingstown School District seeking to distract from the spotlight of its investigation. That same political stunt is perpetuated by ill-informed, bombastic letters written by yet another Rhode Island government official who cannot restrain her hysterical shrieks about “white nationalists.” Equally concerning is Ms. Cacciola’s embarrassing self-promotion as a future behavioral analyst, ripe for interviewing with public schools, at the expense of publicly bullying and defaming a mother in another town whom she has never met.
Whether Ms. Cacciola’s inflammatory and defaming letter is an accurate reflection of me or an accurate reflection of her own character and integrity as a government representative and future public school employee, I will leave up to the reader to decide. Given the facts of my case in South Kingstown, the integrity and professionalism of elected representatives and public school employees who obstruct, distort, leak, obfuscate, or otherwise misrepresent information should be in the forefront of everyone’s minds.
Nicole Solas
South Kingstown
