As if Americans don’t have enough to worry about, I recently discovered there’s one more item to add to the list. Do not send a gift card neatly tucked into a birthday card and slid into a brightly colored envelope. This is a flashing light to would-be thieves.
My granddaughter, who lives across the country, never received her birthday card. Purchasing the gift card at a self-checkout register didn’t help the situation either. When purchasing a gift card, a register prints an additional receipt with the gift card information. The self check out register did not. After contacting the gift card company, I just didn’t have enough information for a claim.
Needless to say, if you want to send a gift card, an e-card is the safest and fastest way to do it. You can pick the date when you want it delivered to the recipient’s e-mail. This is a very easy process.
Kathy Spartano
Westerly
