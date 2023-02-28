Now in my fourth term on the Westerly Town Council, I’ve seen councils make some pretty big mistakes. I’ve made mistakes myself, as we are all human. But the Potter Mill Dam mistake needs to be called out as the town has just received a bill for $8,756,000 for its repair. I warned the last council many times, even writing a letter to the editor, that taking ownership of this dam without doing a complete engineering inspection of it was foolhardy, as we had no idea how much financial risk was being transferred to Westerly taxpayers. I also wanted a complete inspection of the soil underneath the dilapidated buildings done as well, as we have no idea how much contamination is in the ground and what it will cost to remediate it. This was not done either. An engineering study of the dam has now been completed and we find that the dam is in “poor condition.” So now what do we do?
The first option is we could repair the dam. I don’t expect that we will receive any grant money from anybody, as the federal government wants the dam taken down and is willing to pay the full cost to take it down. As we don’t have almost $9 million to pay for the dam repair, we will need to bond the repair, which will bring its true cost to over $11 million when you figure in underwriting and interest costs.
The second option is we could do nothing. This was an option when the town did not own the dam. Now that we own it that is no longer an option, as the condition of the dam is only going to get worse. At some point in the future the dam will fail and Westerly taxpayers will be liable for any flood damage it causes, and we still will need to fix the dam.
The third option is we let our federal partners take the dam down at no cost to Westerly taxpayers. I would like to see our federal partners put in a riffle pool system like they did in Bradford. This will make most of our citizens who live along the river happy as it will keep the water at a decent level for their enjoyment. It will make FEMA happy as it will mitigate flood risk and it will make U.S. Fish and Wildlife and NOAA happy as fish will now be able to get upriver to spawn. Even if the town of Westerly needs to kick in some money ourselves, this will be the best option and outcome. I pushed for this compromise in the last council.
Philip Overton
Westerly
The writer is a member of the Westerly Town Council and chairman of the Westerly Republican Town Committee.
