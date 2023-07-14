Recently as I was walking across my yard I noticed slight movement in the grass moving toward me. Originally I thought it was a small snake, then through the grass I saw a large pair of eyes looking at me. When I looked closer I realized it was a beetle about 1.5 inches long with large false-eye markings on the top of its head. As I worked in the yard I checked on its progress every few minutes. It slowly kept walking across the lawn then started creeping up a tree. Then one time when I checked its progress, it was gone. I couldn’t figure out how it had suddenly moved so fast up the tree and disappeared.
Upon research I found out it has various names; eater elater bug, big-eyed elater click beetle, etc. The large false eyes are to frighten predators. It can jump up about 6 inches making a clicking noise, which explains why my beetle suddenly disappeared. It is considered a beneficial bug for the forest because it eats the larvae of wood-boring bugs.
Steve Williams
Charlestown
