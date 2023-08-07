My name is Jack Kushner. I’m a Star Scout from Bradford and also a member of F.T.C. robotics team 13181 Free Wifi which meets in Westerly and Pawcatuck.
I’m writing to ask for support and help from the readers of The Westerly Sun to reinstate the Boy Scouts of America Cub Scout Robotics Belt Loop, which was discontinued at the national level in May of 2022. At age 8, I first learned about robotics when my Westerly Pack 2 Bear Scout Den visited the Free WiFi team at the Westerly Public Library. Two years ago, as a seventh grader, I joined the team. Since 2021, we have qualified twice as one of two Rhode Island teams chosen for the World Championships in Houston, Texas. As a young scout, earning the Robotics Belt Loop taught me about S.T.E.M. I hope other Cub Scouts can also still learn about it in the future.
Might you be willing to please sign my online petition on Change.org called “Bring Back Cub Scout Bear Robotics Belt Loop”? My goal is to use the petitions to encourage BSA to continue the robotics program so other Bear Scouts like my younger 8-year-old brother, Ben, can experience what I did. I truly feel that this Belt Loop will inspire younger Scouts to explore S.T.E.M. and with your help we can make this happen.
Thank you so much for all of your time and for any help you can give me.
Jack Kushner
Bradford
Editor’s note: The link to the petition is https://www.change.org/p/bring-back-cub-scout-bear-robotics-belt-loop
