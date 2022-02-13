February 4th Around New England might as well be around the continually failing media: “Susan Collins lets us down on voting rights”. Or is it Impeachment Investigation? Maybe Kavanaugh Confirmation? What about women’s choice? Trump enabling? All of the above as Ms. Collins let’s Mainers down more often than an Otis Elevator. But her 2% Senatorial national level status gives her elevated prominence in a 50-50 senate split compounded by scorched Earth, Apocalypse When, Republican Obstruction. See censured Republican Reps L Cheney and A Kinzinger for daring to learn the truth about the January 6th insurrection by Trump driven domestic terrorists. Where’s the offer to pay their legal fees Donald? Yeah, the truth will indeed set you free...free of the Republican Party under their current misconstruction.
The real story starts at the end with paragraph 16: “Somehow Collins has misread the gravity of the situation”. Really. Somehow the Portland Press Herald takes S Collins seriously. Is it possible Ms. Collins fights fraying between coming off as credible to Mainers while appeasing the never Trump turned always Trump Republican electorate? I understand the media’s 2 sides of every story obsession, but, the 2 sides aren’t: Is Susan Collins acting in the best interest of Maine and this country or not? More like “with the future of fragile democracy in America up for debate”, will 2022 midterm Republican house flip be the straw that breaks the democracy camel’s back?
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
