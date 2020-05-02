Congratulations to Richmond, Exeter and their attorneys in a highly significant Rhode Island Supreme Court decision against the state Department of Environmental Management’s plan to build a huge office building and visitors’ center in the watershed of Browning Mill Pond. This is incredibly important to small rural towns in their fight to resist the pernicious and metastatic power of state government.
From now on, local governments must first be consulted and applications for their local permits must occur before any state project can be built within their borders. This would have prevented all the pain Hopkinton suffered when the Chamber of Commerce in a neighboring town sought to put a state visitors’ center to serve their tourism on Hopkinton’s most vulnerable aquifer in the region of a federally designated sole-source groundwater aquifer. It could also prevent the construction of fast rail tracks through local town centers and conservation and Indian reservation lands.
BRAVO!
Mimi Karlsson
Hope Valley
The writer formerly worked for the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
